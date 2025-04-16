Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Charis Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,451,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average of $177.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

