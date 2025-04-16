Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,293,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the previous session’s volume of 412,999 shares.The stock last traded at $88.29 and had previously closed at $88.91.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

