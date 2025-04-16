Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Up 141.7% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PSCD traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

