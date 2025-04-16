Investment (LON:INV) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.79), with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.75 ($0.83).

Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.52. The company has a market cap of £1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Investment alerts:

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Investment had a net margin of 83.35% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Investment

About Investment

In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,320 ($18,951.83). Company insiders own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.