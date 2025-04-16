IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.78. 3,169,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,707,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Scannell purchased 93,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,375.07. This represents a 221.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,360 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 1,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

