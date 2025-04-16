Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,643 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 1.8% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hershey by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.98. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.