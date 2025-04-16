Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. The trade was a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 41,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.