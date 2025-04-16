iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,896,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $540.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.