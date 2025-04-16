iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESMV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.