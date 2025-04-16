iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.16 and last traded at $171.23. 4,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.07.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $225.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

