iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. 268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 42.33% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment grade bonds, while mitigating duration risk through swaps.

