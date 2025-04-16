Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $51.18. Approximately 747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

