iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Update

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 million and a P/E ratio of 32.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.95.
iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Company Profile
