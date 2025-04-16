iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,678 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $62,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3309 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

