iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEUS stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $61.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

