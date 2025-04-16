iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 256.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,438,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

