iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,633 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $170,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,349,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,628,000 after purchasing an additional 100,243 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.81. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

