iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $462,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.50. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

