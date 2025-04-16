Jacqueline Korhonen Buys 5,700 Shares of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Korhonen bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.69 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of A$21,033.00 ($13,312.03).
MyState Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $509.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.
MyState Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.
About MyState
MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.
