Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Get Jamf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of JAMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 87,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,720. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,019.70. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,065.60. This trade represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,618 shares of company stock worth $3,408,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jamf by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Jamf by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.