JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Short Interest Down 69.9% in March

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JIADE Price Performance

Shares of JDZG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. JIADE has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

Institutional Trading of JIADE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JIADE stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Free Report) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of JIADE worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

Featured Stories

