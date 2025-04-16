John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 223,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 61,070 shares.The stock last traded at $25.51 and had previously closed at $25.65.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 349,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 124,171 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

