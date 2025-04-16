Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,723,000 after purchasing an additional 329,473 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

