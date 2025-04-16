JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $120.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAH. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.