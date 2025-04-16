JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Price

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $495.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.87.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $429.27. 143,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,012. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.20. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $360.05 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total transaction of $138,932.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,601,631.48. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977 shares of company stock worth $477,848. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,486 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,858,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.