JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Short Interest Down 75.9% in March

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

JTEK stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 583,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,119. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $85.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.