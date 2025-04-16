JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,557,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,326,000 after acquiring an additional 987,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.