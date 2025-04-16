Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 996,155 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $41,317,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

