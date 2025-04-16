Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

