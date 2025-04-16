Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 211,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,368,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Innodata Stock Performance
NASDAQ INOD opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INOD shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Innodata
Insider Transactions at Innodata
In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,654.80. The trade was a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. 15.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innodata
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.