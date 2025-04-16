Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 211,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INOD shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Innodata

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,654.80. The trade was a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. 15.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

