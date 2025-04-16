Jump Financial LLC Trims Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138,526 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.15. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,915,940.80. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 712,000 shares of company stock worth $17,345,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

