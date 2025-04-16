Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
JGHAF opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
