Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

JGHAF opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

