Kaleidoscope Capital LP Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Kaleidoscope Capital LP purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 126,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust accounts for 5.2% of Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kaleidoscope Capital LP owned approximately 0.39% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTC. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

BTC stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.