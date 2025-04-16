Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $168,790,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after purchasing an additional 753,653 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,134,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 709,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.08. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $161.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

