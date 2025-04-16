Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $9,442,785.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,159,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,451,314.68. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 869.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,047 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after buying an additional 1,542,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Kellanova by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,745,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

