KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $323.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $265.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

