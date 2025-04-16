KilterHowling LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

KilterHowling LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of KilterHowling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

