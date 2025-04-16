Kistos (LON:KIST) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Kistos Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KIST stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 125 ($1.65). 403,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.90. Kistos has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of £122.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33.

About Kistos

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets.

Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos’ investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market.

Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

