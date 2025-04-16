KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

NYSE KKR opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,918,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

