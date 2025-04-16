Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KVYO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 139,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,188. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $100,503. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 553,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,278.10. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,081,710 shares of company stock worth $67,759,137. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

