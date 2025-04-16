Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €14.74 ($16.75) and last traded at €14.46 ($16.43). 29,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.16 ($16.09).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $240.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Koenig & Bauer

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.