Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) Short Interest Up 714.4% in March

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,700 shares, an increase of 714.4% from the March 15th total of 88,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Lazydays Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GORV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 18,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,941. Lazydays has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 62.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Lazydays by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,219,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 181,280 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 1,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 76,492,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,051,000 after buying an additional 69,970,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

