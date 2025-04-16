Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) Short Interest Up 714.4% in March

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,700 shares, an increase of 714.4% from the March 15th total of 88,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Lazydays Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of GORV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 18,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,941. Lazydays has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 62.37%.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
