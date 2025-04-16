Leerink Partnrs Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,340.40. This trade represents a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

