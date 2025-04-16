Leerink Partnrs Reduces Earnings Estimates for Alkermes

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. This trade represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $70,462,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $56,684,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,363,000 after purchasing an additional 903,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 867,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 529,962 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

