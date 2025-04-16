Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nextracker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,721,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,724,000 after purchasing an additional 679,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth about $106,166,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $272,970.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,425. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

