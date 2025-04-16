Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie lowered Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Li Auto Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

LI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $903,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 177,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 269.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

