Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 331.0% in March

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,294,300 shares, an increase of 331.0% from the March 15th total of 2,388,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102,943.0 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNNGF remained flat at $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

