Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 331.0% in March

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,294,300 shares, an increase of 331.0% from the March 15th total of 2,388,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102,943.0 days.
Li Ning Price Performance
OTCMKTS LNNGF remained flat at $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.
Li Ning Company Profile
