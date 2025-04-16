Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

