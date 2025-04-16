Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,941,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 515,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

