Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

TSLA opened at $254.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.27 and a 200 day moving average of $323.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.